Police investigate homicide after man shot, killed on Ohio Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Ohio Street early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Ohio St. around 2:42 a.m. for a report of a shooting at a home in the area, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the front yard of a home with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until Tucson Fire medics arrived, police say. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned that Martinez-Gomez was living at the house.

Police say before the shooting happened, it is believed that Martinez-Gomez was in a vehicle that was parked in the front yard, and around 2:40 a.m. residents from the home reported hearing several gunshots outside, police say. The residents from the home found Martinez-Gomez inside the vehicle with gunshot trauma and proceeded to call 911.

No further details were immediately released and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are pursuing leads in this case and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 911 or 88- CRIME.