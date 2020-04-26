Police arrest woman after roommate found dead inside apartment near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment early Sunday near midtown.

On April 26, officers were called out to an apartment complex in located at 2550 North Dodge Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. for a report about a deceased man, according to TPD.

Upon arrival officers and Tucson Fire crews entered the apartment and found an adult man dead, with obvious signs of trauma.

Police say the victim's roommate 40-year-old Mishelle Halstead was also on scene.

According to TPD, an employee of the apartment complex said they had received complaints of a foul odor coming from that apartment for several weeks. The residents of that apartment were given notice about the odor.

Earlier this morning the employee smelled the odor coming from the apartment.

Police say the employee made contact with Halstead and called 911.

After detectives with the Homicide unit arrived on scene and conducted multiple interviews and processed the scene, Halstead was arrested.

She was booked in the Pima County Jail on one count of second-degree murder, domestic violence and one count of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.