Police investigate fatal shooting of teenage boy in Phoenix

Copyright Associated Press
Posted at 6:32 AM, Sep 14, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a teenager in northwest Phoenix. They say the 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday night and placed in the backseat of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle tracked down an ambulance and the teen was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say detectives responded to the scene of the shooting to interview witnesses.

Details of how the shooting occurred haven’t been disclosed and police have not released the name of the boy who died.

