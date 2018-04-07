Police investigate fatal rollover on I-10 near Picacho

Joey Greaber
7:46 AM, Apr 7, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a single vehicle rollover that killed one person Friday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Westbound I-10 at milepost 212 (Picacho) before 11:00 p.m.

The roadway was closed until early Saturday morning.

DPS says this investigation is ongoing.

