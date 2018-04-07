Police investigate fatal rollover on I-10 near Picacho

Fair
HI: 91°
LO: 63°
TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a single vehicle rollover that killed one person Friday night.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Westbound I-10 at milepost 212 (Picacho) before 11:00 p.m.
The roadway was closed until early Saturday morning.
DPS says this investigation is ongoing.
I-10: Both EB and WB lanes of the highway are closed due to a police incident/crash at milepost 212, east of the SR 87 junction. pic.twitter.com/YJwfaosPwP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 7, 2018
I-10: Both EB and WB lanes of the highway are closed due to a police incident/crash at milepost 212, east of the SR 87 junction. pic.twitter.com/YJwfaosPwP