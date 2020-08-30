Police investigate deadly south side crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on the south side Friday evening.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Valencia Road and South 12th Avenue for a report of serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were giving aid to the pedestrian, but shortly after he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as 69-year-old Jose Edgardo Durazo-Islas. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic Unit Detectives responded to continue the investigation, according to interviews, detectives determined Durazo-Islas was crossing Valencia from north to south approximately 250 feet west of the crosswalk located at 12th Ave. Police say as he was crossing the street a black 2003 Nissan Xterra traveling eastbound on Valencia in the curb lane struck Durazo-Islas in the roadway.

The driver stopped her vehicle just east of the intersection and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

According to TPD, "A DUI Officer responded and determined the driver, an 18-year-old, was not impaired at the time of the collision but did register blood alcohol content (BAC) far below the legal limit of 0.08 BAC."

The driver was charged with Minor In Possession/Under 21 With Alcohol In Body.

Police say detectives noted that jaywalking appeared to be a possible contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing. Additional charges or citations are under review.