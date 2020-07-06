Police investigate deadly south east side motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened near Rita Road, south of Old Vail Road Sunday, July 5.

Police say officers from the Operations Division East were called out to the area of 9200 block of South Rita Road around 7:29 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire Department personnel were on scene rendering aid to the motorcyclist, where he later died.

Police say the motorcyclist has been identified as 33-year-old Bobby Jack Tate. Next of kin was notified.

According to witness interviews, Tate was traveling southbound on Rita Road at a high rate of speed, and for reasons unknown that are still under investigation he lost control of the motorcycle, crossing the dirt median, where he began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Rita Road.

Tate drove off the road, where he struck a tree ultimately coming to a rest on the east side of Rita Road, according to TPD.

Police say any evidence that appears he was impaired will be determined through medical records.

It was discovered Tate was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, he did not have a valid driver’s license or a motorcycle endorsement.

Roadway evidence determined speed appears to be a factor in this collision.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.