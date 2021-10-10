Watch
Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash involving a train near Main Avenue

Posted at 10:04 AM, Oct 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash involving a train near Main Avenue Sunday morning.

Traffic is shut down at the intersection of N. Main Avenue and W. 5th Street until further notice, police say. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

