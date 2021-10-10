Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash involving a train near Main Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash involving a train near Main Avenue Sunday morning.

Traffic is shut down at the intersection of N. Main Avenue and W. 5th Street until further notice, police say. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦



Please avoid the intersection of N. Main Ave. and W. 5th St.



Officers are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision with a train.



Please find an alternate route and please drive safe. pic.twitter.com/qaThqyw6GD — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) October 10, 2021

