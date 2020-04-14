Police investigate deadly east side hit-and-run after unborn baby dies

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pickup truck and a passenger car that happened April 7 near the east side.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Swan Road just before 2 p.m. for a report of a serious crash.

Upon arrival, Tucson Fire crews were on scene rendering aid to the driver and passenger of a 2018 Ford Focus.

Police say the passenger was woman who 24-weeks pregnant, TFD took her to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries.

After the passenger arrived to the hospital, medical staff determined the passenger needed to undergo emergency procedure. The baby was delivered that evening and was placed on life support.

On April 9, the child died at the hospital.

Officers determined the Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Speedway, and a model maroon Nissan Titan was eastbound on Speedway in the left turn lane attempting to turn north onto Swan.

Police say witnesses told officers that the Nissan had a green left turn arrow when the two vehicle collided.

The Nissan fled the wreck going northbound on Swan.

The driver of the Ford stopped immediately and stayed at the scene.

DUI officers determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Roadway evidence determined speed was not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.