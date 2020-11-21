Menu

Police investigate deadly crash on Tucson's south side

Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash on the south side Friday evening.
Posted at 7:50 PM, Nov 20, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash on the south side Friday evening.

Officers have shut down the area of South 12th Avenue and West Bilby Road, police say. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

