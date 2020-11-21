Police investigate deadly crash on Tucson's south side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash on the south side Friday evening.

Officers have shut down the area of South 12th Avenue and West Bilby Road, police say. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴



Please avoid the area of South 12th Ave. and West Bilby Rd. as officers from South Division are investigating a fatal vehicle collision. Avoid the area, use alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/jdFSRXHkit — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) November 21, 2020

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.