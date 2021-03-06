Menu

Police investigate crash involving pedestrian on Valenica Road

Tucson Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Valencia Road and Commerce court Friday evening.
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Valencia Road and Commerce court Friday evening.

A male pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to TPD.

Officers have closed off eastbound traffic on Valencia from Midvale Park, TPD says. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

