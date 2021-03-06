Police investigate crash involving pedestrian on Valenica Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at Valencia Road and Commerce court Friday evening.
A male pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to TPD.
Officers have closed off eastbound traffic on Valencia from Midvale Park, TPD says. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Ofc. Roman Acosta (@Ofc_AcostaTPD) March 6, 2021
Officers at the intersection of W. Valencia Rd. and S. Commerce Court for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian with serious injuries. Eastbound Valencia from Midvale Park is closed. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/df22Ngnuzq