Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near Broadway and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened near Broadway Boulevard Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Broadway and Kolb for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, according to TPD. At the scene, a male pedestrian in his 40s was located and taken to the hospital.

Police say he is currently receiving care at the hospital.

The driver did remain on scene, police say.

No arrests were made.

No further information was immediately released.