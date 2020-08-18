Menu

Police investigate Circle K shooting near east side

Tucson police are investigating a convenience store shooting.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-18 18:07:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a convenience store shooting that happened August 15.

On August 15, a man arrived at a Circle K at 4301 E. Grant Road to learn that the store was closed, while he was still there a Black 2015 Dodge Charger drove up to the store, driven by a woman with a passenger who is described as a six-foot tall African American man, according to TPD.

The passenger of the Dodge Charger also realizes the store is closed, while both men are still at the store, the two men had verbal altercation, according to TPD. The passenger of the Dodge Charger shot the other man.

The Dodge Charger then fled the scene and was seen traveling eastbound on Grant Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has been taken over by Aggravated Assault detectives.

