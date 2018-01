TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are working a police incident on 36th Street.

According to TPD, 36th Street is closed to all traffic west of La Cholla Blvd.

Police responded after receiving reports of multiple people exchanging gunfire. There are no suspects or victims at this time.

The area will be closed for several hours.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.