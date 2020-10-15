Police identify motorcyclist who died in midtown crash

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near midtown Tuesday.

According to TPD, officers responded to 1 W. Wetmore Rd. around 6 p.m. for the report of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, TPD located 46-year-old Tyson Herbert Waltke, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to interviews conducted by responding officers, Waltke was riding a 1985 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Wetmore Road at a high rate of speed.

"Witness statements added that he was weaving in and out of traffic. During that time, a purple 2016 Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound on Wetmore Road in the multi-purpose middle lane. As the RAV4 was making a left turn into 1 W. Wetmore Rd., Mr. Waltke struck the passenger side of the vehicle," TPD said in a statement.

The driver of the RAV4 immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. TPD determined the driver was not impaired when the crash occurred.

Detectives did note that Waltke was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and both the driver of the RAV4 and Waltke did not have valid driver’s licenses.

This investigation is ongoing.