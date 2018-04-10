Police identify man shot in car near 22nd and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. - One man is dead after being shot in a car near 22nd Street and I-10 on Friday, April 6.

Tucson police say they responded to reports of shots heard near W. 20th St. and S. Farmington Rd. early Friday morning around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a man inside a 2007 Hyundai Coupe with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

36-year-old Roberto Varela was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. He later died on Sunday, April 8.

Detectives from the TPD Aggravated Assault Unit continued the investigation and found out that a black Coupe was seen leaving the area shortly after gunshots were fired.

Neither the vehicle nor any suspects have been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information call 88-CRIME - you can remain anonymous.

