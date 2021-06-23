Watch
Police ID man killed in drive-by shootings in metro Phoenix

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:34:25-04

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings last week in metropolitan Phoenix.

Peoria police said Tuesday 67-year-old David Liebler was shot in the neck and found dead inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal. Authorities say 19-year-old Ashin Tricarico is accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians from a SUV in at least eight separate shootings in three cities west of Phoenix. Four people were shot and a dozen others injured.

Tricarico told police he believed people were after him because of his involvement in another shooting. Tricarico remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, endangerment, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

