Police ID 2 dead in Coolidge house gas line break fire

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man and teenage girl found dead in a Coolidge house fire following a gas pipeline explosion.

Coolidge police said Sunday the two found dead are believed to be Luis Alvarez and his 14-year-old daughter, Valeria Alvarez. The mother, who they identified as Rosalina Alvarez, was airlifted to Maricopa Medical Center with severe burns to half her body.

According to Pinal County Sheriff’s officials, several people reported hearing an explosion near South Highway 87 earlier in the day around 5:45 a.m. Authorities say they found the family’s farm house on fire. According to officials with El Paso Natural Gas Co., there was a pipeline failure.

