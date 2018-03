TUCSON, Ariz. - The next time you see a TPD officer driving around town, you might notice a new look. The Tucson Police Department is getting dozens of new cars from the Prop 101 half-cent sales tax increase.

The newer police cruisers are more of an SUV style instead of the typical sedan style car. The cars bought with Prop 101 money will say "Tucson Delivers" on the side.

TPD is also getting 27 unmarked units for its undercover detectives. 25 have already arrived. All the cars are getting system upgrades like the computers, sirens and TPD radio systems installed.

Overall, the city expects to raise $250 million in total from prop 101. $100 million will go to roads and the remaining $150 million will go to new equipment and facilities for our first responders.

Next year, TPD will get 51 more new police interceptors.

Since the sales tax increase passed, Prop 101 has purchased new bulletproof vests and body cameras for TPD and new turnout gear, cardiac monitors and trucks for TFD.