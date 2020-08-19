Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Edmonton man reported missing, last heard from in May traveling to Tucson

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Police, Edmonton Police Service/Twitter, Facebook
Police say 44-year-old David John Packham was last known to be in Nogales traveling to Tucson, but has not been heard from since May 13.
EfvLcDCUEAAx4qu.jpg
EfvLcDFVAAE3fo7.jpg
Posted at 6:13 PM, Aug 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-18 21:13:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help from the Tucson community in the search for a reported missing Edmonton man, according to a tweet from Tucson police.

Police say 44-year-old David John Packham was last known to be in Nogales traveling to Tucson, but has not been heard from since May 13.

"Packham is described as 6’0” tall, 175-200 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on his right forearm and hand," according to police.

Anyone with information about David's whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service by calling 780-423-4567.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson