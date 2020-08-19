Police: Edmonton man reported missing, last heard from in May traveling to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Edmonton Police Service is asking for help from the Tucson community in the search for a reported missing Edmonton man, according to a tweet from Tucson police.

The Edmonton Police Service is seeking Tucson’s assistance locating David John Packham (44). He was last known to be in Nogales en route to Tucson, Az, but has not been heard from since 5/13/20.



Anyone with info is asked to contact the @edmontonpolice @ 780-423-4567

Police say 44-year-old David John Packham was last known to be in Nogales traveling to Tucson, but has not been heard from since May 13.

"Packham is described as 6’0” tall, 175-200 lbs with brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on his right forearm and hand," according to police.

Anyone with information about David's whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service by calling 780-423-4567.