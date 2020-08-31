Menu

Police: Driver fatally shot during road dispute in Phoenix

Posted at 6:38 AM, Aug 31, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a driver was fatally shot by another driver in Arizona after the two men got into an argument Sunday and started firing gunshots at each other.

News outlets report the shooting happened in Phoenix. It is not clear what led to the argument. Police say the man who died first confronted the other driver with a gun.

The other driver also had a gun, leading to the shooting between the two. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver who shot him was not injured. That man was taken into custody. Officials have not released the identity of the two men.

