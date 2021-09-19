Watch
Police: Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Valencia and Kolb

Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Valencia Saturday morning.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 19, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened on Valencia Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Valencia and Kolb at around 10:20 a.m. for a report of a fatal crash, police say. Upon arrival, it was discovered the vehicle left roadway and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

