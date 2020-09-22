Police: Driver dies after crash on Nogales Highway

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Nogales Highway south of Sahuarita Road Sep. 19.

Police say the investigation determined a black Mercedes was traveling northbound on Nogales Highway when it went off the roadway, rear-ending a Jeep that was parked on the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Mercedes was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

The driver of the Mercedes later died at a hospital in Tucson, according to SPD. The driver has been identified as 67-year-old Gary Mark.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital and was released with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash in still under investigation.

Anyone with information who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 520- 351-4900 and request to speak with an on-duty officer or call the SPD Tip Line at (520) 445-7847 and leave a message on how to contact them.