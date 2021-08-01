Police: Driver dies after crash near Craycroft and Golf Links roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Craycroft and Golf Links roads July 28.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S. Craycroft Rd. and E. Golf Links Rd. for a report of a serious-injury crash, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were rendering aid to the driver of a 2017 white Nissan Sentra.

The driver was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers had learned that the passenger from the Nissan fled from the scene after the crash, according to TPD. Shortly after, the passenger was found and interviewed.

Police did not indicate why the passenger fled the scene.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was learned that the Nissan was traveling eastbound on Golf Links at a high-rate of speed, according to TPD. The Nissan left the roadway, ultimately striking a light pole on the south side of the road.

Police say neither, the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

While on scene of the investigation, detectives were told that the driver had died from his injuries at the hospital, according to TPD. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Rubalcaba. Next of kin was notified.

Police say witness interviews and roadway evidence show that excessive speed was a major contributing factor in the crash.

No citations or charges have been issued, at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.