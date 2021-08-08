Police: Driver dies after crash near 6th Avenue and Michigan Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash near 6th Avenue and Michigan Drive Saturday evening.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S. 6th Ave. and E. Michigan Dr. for the report of a serious-injury crash, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were on scene rendering aid to the driver of a 2005 white Volvo S60.

Moments later, the driver died at the scene, police say. The driver was identified as 70-year-old Rafael Celaya. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation and interviews were conducted, it was learned Celaya was traveling westbound on Michigan and failed to make a stop at the stop sign on 6th, police say. Celaya continued traveling westbound across northbound lanes, ultimately hitting a 2014 blue Ford F150 pickup that was traveling northbound.

Police say the driver of the Ford pickup was not impaired at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, roadway evidence and interviews show that failing to make a stop at the stop sign by Celaya is the major contributing factor.

At this time, no charges or citation have been issued.

The investigation remains ongoing.