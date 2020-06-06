Police: Detectives search for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash near northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened near the northwest side Friday night.

Police say officers responded to the area of Roger and Pomona roads around 8 p.m. for a report about a crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian male in his 50s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say officers learned the suspect vehicle had fled the scene without stopping.

According to roadway evidence, it appears the pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart eastbound on Roger Road when he was hit from behind by the suspect vehicle.

Police say the area where the incident happened is dimly lit and the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

The suspect vehicle is described as late 2000s, possibly 2008 Dodge Nitro gray or silver in color, according to TPD.

Detectives are currently working to locate the victims family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.