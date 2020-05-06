Menu

Police: Child killed in apparent accidental shooting in Tucson

It happened on the 800 bloc of West Roger Road, police said.
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 21:37:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say a child has died after an apparent accidental shooting on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon.

A TPD spokesperson says officers were called to a home at the 800 block of West Roger Road at about 1 p.m. Police didn't immediately say the age of the child, but said the shooting appears accidental and self-inflicted.

First responders rushed the child to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police say family members were in the home at the time of the shooting.

