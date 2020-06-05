Police capture llamas on the loose in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Oro Valley were on an unusual call Friday morning.
Officers were called to capture two llamas that had gotten loose in a neighborhood near La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Rancho Sonora Drive and Calle Solano at 10:33 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
Ultimately police were able to capture and return the llamas to their home, but not before bystanders were able to grab some great photos of the encounter.
ATL for 2, 6ft tall wearing fur coats dodging traffic. Cops were warned to stay out of spitting distance. Once sited there was quite a di-llama but through shear will power of the cops they were caught
This All-llama version of Thelma & Louise is over! #Llamadrama #Can'tCatchThis pic.twitter.com/nVwTrRDv6a
— Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 5, 2020