Police capture llamas on the loose in Oro Valley

Oro Valley Police officers helped capture and return these llamas in a neighborhood near La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane Friday morning.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Oro Valley were on an unusual call Friday morning.

Officers were called to capture two llamas that had gotten loose in a neighborhood near La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Rancho Sonora Drive and Calle Solano at 10:33 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

Ultimately police were able to capture and return the llamas to their home, but not before bystanders were able to grab some great photos of the encounter.

