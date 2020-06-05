Police capture llamas on the loose in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police in Oro Valley were on an unusual call Friday morning.

Officers were called to capture two llamas that had gotten loose in a neighborhood near La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Rancho Sonora Drive and Calle Solano at 10:33 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

Ultimately police were able to capture and return the llamas to their home, but not before bystanders were able to grab some great photos of the encounter.