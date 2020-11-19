Menu

Police: Boy struck by car while crossing Phoenix street dies

Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-19 18:20:15-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car while trying to cross a busy Phoenix street.

Detectives say Matthew Calles attempted to cross the street in an area with no crosswalk around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took Calles to a hospital.

He had severe injuries and was in extremely critical condition and police confirmed Thursday that the boy had died.

Police say the driver of the car wasn’t impaired at the time of the accident and remained at the scene to talk to investigators.

