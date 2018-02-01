Police ask for help to locate man with felony warrant

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are asking for the public's help to find 18-year-old Daniel Madrid, who has an active felony warrant for domestic violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, and kidnapping.

Madrid allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman, strangled, punched and kicked her. Police say the woman had significant bruising and swelling.

He has been described as Hispanic, 5'4" tall, and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Madrid might have access to a silver 2002 Toyota Echo, according to TPD.

Police say Madrid should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or see him or his car, call 9-1-1 immediately. Police warn not to approach him.