Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police arrest three robbery suspects at Harbor Freight Tools

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 21:25:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to an armed robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbor Freight Tools on West Valencia Road.

According to the Tucson Police Department, there were no injuries reported.

A public information officer confirms police arrested three people at the scene.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

Lauren is originally from Baltimore, Maryland but came to the desert for sunshine and good weather. She relocated to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona where she studied Political Science and International Relations. Share your story ideas and important issues with Lauren by emailing lauren.borelli@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!