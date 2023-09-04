Police arrest three robbery suspects at Harbor Freight Tools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to an armed robbery just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbor Freight Tools on West Valencia Road.
According to the Tucson Police Department, there were no injuries reported.
A public information officer confirms police arrested three people at the scene.
