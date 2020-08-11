Police arrest Sierra Vista man for arson, criminal damages after residential fire

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man Tuesday for arson and criminal damage after investigating a residential fire.

On Tuesday, June 23, authorities were called out to 500 block of Cloud Ridge in the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park for a report of a residential structure fire.

Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services responded to extinguish the fire, but the home was completely destroyed, according to SVPD.

The investigation started after a 911 caller reported the fire.

Today, detectives arrested 30-year-old Sierra Vista resident Kevin Suarez at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, where he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

According to SVPD, Suarez was booked for one count of arson and one count of criminal damage, both are class 4 felonies.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.