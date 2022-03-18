Watch
Police arrest a suspect in a midtown Tucson homicide case

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 9:15 PM, Mar 17, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a homicide in midtown Tucson last month has been arrested.

Tucson police say 38-year-old Reginald Buckhanon has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He is being held on a $1 million bond. Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting on Feb. 5.

They reported finding 59-year-old Darryl Hughes in a parking lot with gunshot trauma. Hughes was transported to a hospital and died shortly after arriving.

