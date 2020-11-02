Police arrest 4 individuals after a disturbance in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department have arrested four individuals after a disturbance October 31.

Police say officers were called out to 200th Block of W. Mariposa Road in Nogales around 12:23 p.m. regarding people not wearing face masks.

Upon arrival, officers learned it was a group of Trump supporters, according to NPD. An individual informed officers a man had showed a handgun toward the group of supporters in a Black Sedan. Officers found the vehicle and the man in the parking lot.

Police say next to the vehicle was another man and two women. While officers tried to detain the man, the two women attempted to prevent the officers from detaining the two men. All four were then arrested.

The four arrested include 22-year-old Stephanie Andrade of Rio Rico, 23-year-old Ricardo Rivera of Tucson, a 16-year-old female of Rio Rico, and a 14-year-old male of Rio Rico.

They have been charged with Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Criminal Damage, Disorderly Conduct, Threatening and Intimidation, Endangerment and Recklessly Displaying a Deadly Weapon.