Police: Armed robbery suspect detained following pursuit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened outside of a bank on Craycroft Road Saturday.

Officers responded to the Vantage West on S. Craycroft Road around noon for a report of a customer being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot, according to TPD. The suspect then fled the area.

Police say moments later, an officer found the suspect vehicle on northwest side, where a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended in Star Pass area, where the vehicle struck a street sign and the suspect the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately detained, police say.

No further details were immediately released.