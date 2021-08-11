Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in midtown Tucson, police say.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, it happened just before 3 a.m. on the 3600 block of Speedway Boulevard, just west of Alvernon Way. Officers received a report of a shooting in the area and found a man -- identified as 29-year-old Christopher Victor Romero -- in a parking lot who had been shot. The officers rendered aid until medics arrived, who rushed the Romero to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators later determined 29-year-old Salvador Ricardo Blancas had been in the parking lot with Romero before witnesses heard gunshots. Police arrested Blancas on a charge of second-degree murder and booked him into the Pima County Jail.

Tucson Police Department Salvador Ricardo Blancas, 29

