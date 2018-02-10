Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting on east side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Police identified 35-year-old Daniel Spear as the suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side Wednesday night.

Tucson Police say around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Pantano and Wrightstown for a report of an armed robbery with multiple shots fired at a nearby parking lot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim and multiple witnesses. Officers learned there was an altercation between the victim and two suspects that led to a shooting in front of Desert Sports & Fitness.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

According to a TPD media release, an off-duty TPD officer was at the location when the shooting happened and began moving people into the business for safety and then locked the doors.

Additional police were given descriptions of both suspects and began searching.

DEVELOPING: Helicopter still circling the pantano/wrightstown area. Searching for 2nd suspect. — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) October 19, 2017

Officers were able to find one suspect who ran into the Auto Wash Express car wash at 7811 E. Tanque Verde Road. He was found hiding inside, where gunfire between police and the suspect was exchanged.

The suspect was hit and officers began life-saving measures. The suspect died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Hearing shots fired here on pantano and wrightstown. pic.twitter.com/7TVFKOSvMJ — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) October 19, 2017

TPD began searching for the second suspect in the shooting, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers were given a description of the vehicle and license plate number and began a search. They were able to locate the vehicle in the 5600 block of E. 1st. Street. There, police conducted a traffic stop and were able to detain the suspect without incident.

Still a very large police presence ... helicopter circling area of pantano and wrightstown. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/vR3WJPRSmV — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) October 19, 2017

Tucson Police say the incident is still under investigation and the area near Pantano and Wrightstown is shut down. According to TPD, drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take either Houghton or Speedway as detours.

On February 9, TPD arrested 46-year-old Paul Larry Gasbarri and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of prohibited possessor.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more breaking news.