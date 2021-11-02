Police: 5 teenagers charged with robbery for stealing Halloween candy

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five teenagers have been charged with robbery for stealing Halloween candy, Sierra Vista Police say.

Officers responded to an area a few blocks down from an address on Knowlton Street at around 9:30 p.m. after multiple calls were reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff's Office that children had been robbed of their Halloween candy.

Police say the first call reported that a black vehicle with two males wearing “ski masks” got out of the vehicle in the area of Loma Ventosa and Plaza Candia, where they stole a bag of candy from a juvenile trick-or-treater. The two males then fled the area in the vehicle. Police say the juvenile was able to report descriptions of the suspects’ clothing.

Soon after, a second call reported to CCSO of a similar incident involving four people who got out of a vehicle in the area of Navaho Street and Yuma Lane and stole candy from another juvenile.

After that, a third call reported that two children ran to the callers house saying a group of people got out of a black vehicle and stole their candy.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle reported in the robberies and conducted a traffic stop, police say. Through further investigation, evidence was found in the vehicle from the robberies.

Five juveniles, ages 13, 14, 15, 15, and 17 were charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery. According to Sierra Vista Police, charges of robbery and aggravated robbery for the incident in the Navaho Street, which is outside of Sierra Vista will be charged by the CCSO as well.

All teenagers were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with any more information in this case is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500.

A joint investigation is underway.

