Police: 4 injured in wrong-way collision, secondary wreck

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say four people were injured in two collisions involving five vehicles, including one that was driving the wrong way on a Mesa freeway.

Highway Patrol Trooper Kameron Lee says the wrong-way vehicle collided nearly head-on with another car in northbound lanes on the Loop 101 freeway early Friday morning and that three other vehicles collided traffic came to a standstill.

One of those vehicles rolled over.

Lee says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening and that investigators suspected the 26-year-old wrong-way driver was impaired.

Northbound lanes of Loop 101 were closed at Guadalupe Road were closed for several hours. Southbound lanes remained open.



