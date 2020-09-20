Police: 2 hurt in single-vehicle crash near 6th Avenue, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near the south side Saturday.

Police say a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a pole as it was attempting to exit at 6th Avenue off Interstate 10.

The driver, an adult woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she is in critical condition, but is stable at this time, according to TPD Sgt. Pete Dugan. The second occupant, an adult man suffered unknown injuries, but is stable at this time.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, along with signs of impairment from the driver.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No further details were released.