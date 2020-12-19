Police: 2 found dead in southeast side home during welfare check

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an incident after two individuals were found dead inside a home on the southeast side early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a home for a welfare check just after 12 a.m. in the area of Palmetto Pointe Trail near Drexel Road and Melpomene Way, where they found an adult male and a juvenile male with obvious gunshot trauma, according to TPD. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details were immediately released.
The investigation remains ongoing.