Police: 2 found dead in southeast side home during welfare check

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an incident after two individuals were found dead inside a home on the southeast side early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home for a welfare check just after 12 a.m. in the area of Palmetto Pointe Trail near Drexel Road and Melpomene Way, where they found an adult male and a juvenile male with obvious gunshot trauma, according to TPD. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.