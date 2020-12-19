Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 2 found dead in southeast side home during welfare check

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN9 photographer Chris Chavez
Tucson police are investigating an incident after two individuals were found dead inside a home on the southeast side early Saturday morning.
thumbnail_Image.jpg
welfare check.PNG
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-19 15:33:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating an incident after two individuals were found dead inside a home on the southeast side early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a home for a welfare check just after 12 a.m. in the area of Palmetto Pointe Trail near Drexel Road and Melpomene Way, where they found an adult male and a juvenile male with obvious gunshot trauma, according to TPD. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7