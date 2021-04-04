Police: 2 dead following crash on 29th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 29th Street April 2.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. 29th St. and S. Columbus Blvd. for a report of a deadly crash involving two passenger vehicles, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found that a passenger of a black 2006 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck and a driver of a gray 2016 Chrysler 300 had died at the scene.

Police say the passenger of the Toyota was identified as 29-year-old Deandra Danielle Cadena, and the driver of the Chrysler was identified as 40-year-old Yvonne Marie Leon. Next of kin was notified.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Banner University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Detectives responded to to continue the investigation, where it was determined that the driver of the Toyota was traveling westbound on 29th, as the vehicle reached the intersection it continued through a red light, ultimately colliding with the Chrysler that was traveling southbound through a green light, according to TPD.

A DUI officer determined the driver of the Toyota was not impaired at the time of the crash but alcohol was registered in the drivers system, police say. Excessive speed and not stopping for the red light are determined to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation in ongoing.