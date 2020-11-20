Menu

Police: 2 arrested in homicide case in town of Clarkdale

Posted at 6:25 AM, Nov 20, 2020
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in the town of Clarkdale, about 40 miles east of Prescott.

They say 46-year-old Troy Hockett of Clarkdale has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence. Clarkdale police say 44-year-old Melinda Ezell of Oklahoma is being held on suspicion of hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Police officials say officers went to a Clarkdale home Wednesday morning to investigate a suspicious death. No other details about the case have been released yet, but police said they have determined it’s a homicide.

