Police: 17-year-old dies in rollover crash on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police say a 17-year-old died in a rollover crash on Tucson's east side Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 7000 East Broadway Boulevard around 1:09 p.m. for a report of a deadly rollover vehicle crash, according to TPD. Tucson Fire medics were on scene and pronounced the driver of a 2009 Smart Car dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Kaleb Alexander Shipman. Next of kin was notified.

According to interviews, it was determined Shipman was driving eastbound on Broadway in the median lane. The driver of a 2017 Kia Optima was exiting a private driveway when it struck Shipman’s vehicle.

Shipman was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle when it landed on the driver’s side, according to TPD. Witnesses told police Shipman may have been exceeding the 40 miles per hour speed limit.

The driver of the Kia stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officers determined the Kia driver was not impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, contributing factors of the crash are being investigated, including failure-to-yield while exiting a private drive, and excessive speed.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.