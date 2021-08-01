Police: 17-year-old arrested in connection to homicide on Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police have arrested one suspect connected to a deadly shooting on Prince Road July 28.

Around 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 Block of E. Prince Road for a report of gunfire and an unresponsive person in a nearby parking lot, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, and began rendering aid, until Tucson Fire medics arrived.

Shortly after, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. He has been identified as 30-year-old Ron Everett Fitch. Next of kin was notified.

After detectives responded to the scene, and through further investigation, it was determined that Fitch had agreed to make a sale using a third party selling site, according to TPD. During the sale, a robbery took place, where shots were fired, ultimately striking Fitch.

According to interviews and evidence, a suspect involved was identified as 17-year-old Aaron Jordae McComb.

On July 31, officers were able to locate McComb at his residence in the 7400 block of E. 22nd Street, where a search warrant was served and he was taken into custody, according to TPD. McComb was booked into Pima County Jail on First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.

According to TPD, detectives suspect there are other suspects outstanding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

The investigation remains ongoing.