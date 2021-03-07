Police: 16-year-old faces murder charges in shooting on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 22nd Street Saturday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment complex located at 7450 E. 22nd St. around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers went to the back of the apartment complex, where they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Police say officers rendered aid to the man, until Tucson Fire medics arrived, shortly thereafter, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Anthony Watkins. Next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, officers were given a description of the suspect and began searching the area.

During the search, a 911 call was received and dispatch was told the caller had information about the shooting.

Officers responded to a nearby location, where they found the 911 caller 16-year-old Lashaun Jayvion White.

Police say White was detained and detectives responded to continue the investigation.

It was learned that Watkins and Lashaun knew each other and were involved in a verbal argument, according to TPD. During the argument, it became physical, in which a handgun was presented and Watkins was struck by gunfire.

Police say after evidence was collected, detectives charged White with second-degree murder.

He is being held in the Pima County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.