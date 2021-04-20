Police: 16-year-old dead after shooting near 4th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on South 4th Avenue Monday morning.

On the late morning of April 19, officers responded to the area of 4400 block of S. 4th Avenue for a report of a shooting at a home, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, where they began to render aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was identified as 16-year-old Carlos Chavarria Gonzalez. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, where it was determined that Gonzalez and two of his friends were outside of the residence, where one of the friends "began manipulating a handgun as it discharged, striking Gonzalez," police say.

The suspect is identified as 15-year-old Nathan Mendoza Rogers, according to TPD. Rogers was taken to the hospital for injuries unrelated to the incident.

Police say Rogers is charged with one count of Negligent Homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.