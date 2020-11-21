Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 15-year-old killed in south side shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the south side early Friday morning.
shooting.PNG
Posted at 7:39 PM, Nov 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-20 21:39:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the south side early Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of 300 block of W. Missouri St. around 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police say. Upon their arrival, officers found a male unresponsive with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Tucson Fire medics and officers rendered aid to the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to TPD. The victim was identified as 15-year-old Adam Lopez. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, and after speaking with witnesses, it was determined Lopez left his residence on foot to meet with an unknown person, shortly after several shots were heard, and he was found soon after, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is remains ongoing.

Anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7