Police: 15-year-old dies after crash on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Nogales Highway Saturday.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of S. Nogales Hwy. for a report of a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles, according to TPD. Upon arrival, TFD medics were rendering aid to individuals involved.

The driver of a black 2007 Infiniti G35 was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the department, Two passengers of Infiniti and the driver and a passenger of a white 2019 Audi Q7 were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

According to the department, the driver of the Infiniti was identified as a 15-year-old female.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, and learned that the Infiniti was traveling southbound in the median lane on S. Nogales Hwy. at a high-rate of speed, ultimately striking the rear of the Audi.

The Infiniti traveled west through a guard rail, then came to a stop on the west side of Nogales Hwy, according to the department.

Roadway evidence and excessive speed from the driver of the Infiniti are major contributing factors in the crash, police say.

On June 7, the driver of the Infiniti died from her injuries. Next of kin was notified.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.