TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a shooting that happened near the south side Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Midvale Park where they found an adult female with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, TPD says. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.