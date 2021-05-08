Police: 1 man injured in shooting near Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Stone Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of N. Stone Avenue between E. Adams and E. Lee streets, where a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gun shot trauma, according to TPD. The last known condition of the man is that he is in stable condition.

Police say no suspect(s) or suspect(s) vehicle has been found.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.