Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: 1 man injured in shooting near Stone Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
Tucson Police are investigating a a shooting that happened near Stone Avenue early Saturday morning.
shooting.PNG
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 14:39:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Stone Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of N. Stone Avenue between E. Adams and E. Lee streets, where a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gun shot trauma, according to TPD. The last known condition of the man is that he is in stable condition.

Police say no suspect(s) or suspect(s) vehicle has been found.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.